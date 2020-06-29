Adele Frances Agazzi
October 29, 1954 - June 24, 2020
Walden, NY
Adele Frances Agazzi of Walden, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Newburgh. She was 65.
The daughter of the late Nathan and MaryAnn Owens Weiner, she was born October 29, 1954 in Bronx, NY.
Adele was a retired pension actuary for Teamster Local 445, an artist, mother and doting grandmother. To try and describe her simply or in a few short words is impossible. She was the ray of light in every room, the life of every party, the laughter that made us smile, the glue in our family, a loving wife, the most amazing mother, and the greatest grandmother anyone could have ever dreamed of. She had passion for her art, her community, her friends, her family, and life as a whole. The loving touch of her hands, the light of her smile, and the wheeze of her laugh will forever be missed but certainly never forgotten by anyone who was lucky enough to have met her.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Agazzi at home; sons, David Agazzi and Maria Imperati, Matthew Agazzi-Cowton and husband, Craig, and Michael Agazzi and Victoria Iannolo; grandson, Brayden; siblings, Lee and Susie Weiner; other family: Cristiana, Angela, Juliana, and Baby Nicolas.
Visitation will be Friday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586.
A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church, 42 Walnut St., Walden.
Additionally, a celebration of her life will take place Saturday, July 11 at noon at the home of Matthew and Craig Agazzi-Cowton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Agazzi Family, c/o Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, which will be used towards a memorial bench in Adele's name, which will be placed in a local park.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
