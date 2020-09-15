1/1
Adele Politi
April 20, 1929 - August 25, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Adele Grygus Politi passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, at the age of 91. Born in the Bronx, on April 20, 1929, Adele was the daughter of the late Nino and Albina Pianisani Biso. She spent her younger years working at Macy's, where she developed an ardent love for shopping, before moving upstate.
Adele thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at Orange Regional Medical Center, where she put her natural and extraordinary gift of conversation to excellent use as a patient liaison. She took pleasure in the company of animals and always made sure her granddogs and cats had special stockings and gifts for the holidays.
A lover of coffee, martinis, laughter, puzzles, and chocolate, Adele appreciated all of what life had to offer, carrying a genuine smile, positive attitude, and infectious sense of humor with her wherever she went, regularly letting the world know how happy she was to be part of it.
We are blessed to have learned many lessons from Adele in her 91 years; always laugh no matter what, "no pain - no gain", an ironed table cloth IS a good idea, call dibs on the thanksgiving drumstick, and always, always leave room for dessert.
There were two things in life that Adele loved almost as much as she loved her family. Her Mets and Giants, whom she could frequently be found cheering for regardless of the season standings.
Adele was predeceased by her late husbands, Walter Grygus, and Al Politi as well as her brother, John Biso and first true love, Frank Sinatra. She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Grygus and son-in-law, Carmine Simone of Montgomery, NY; adoring grandchildren, Maria Simone (Justin) of Gloversville, NY, and John Simone (Francesca) of Smithfield, RI; sister-in-law, Liselotte Biso of Hampton, NC; sister-in-law, Beulah Politi; grandson, Roman Politi (Jennifer); as well as extended family and lifelong friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, https://donate.guidingeyes.org/ or Fulton County Regional SPCA, 117 West Fulton Street, Gloversville, NY 12078, www.fcrspca.org.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. To offer condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Millspaugh-Ronk-Tighe Funeral Home
12 Bona Ventura Ave
Wallkill, NY 12589
(845) 778-3200
