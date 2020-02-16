Home

T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
(845) 258-4700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
Adina Epstein-Bialas


1974 - 2020
Adina Epstein-Bialas Obituary
Adina Epstein-Bialas
April 16, 1974 - February 15, 2020
Pine Island, NY
Adina Epstein Bialas, 45, of Pine Island, NY, died peacefully on February 15, 2020 after a five year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Born in Jerusalem on April 16, 1974 to Bonnie (Chernick) and Itzhak Epstein, Adina was the beloved wife of Jeffery M. Bialas, proudest, most devoted mother of Maya and Claire and sister of Binyamin (Ben) Epstein.
Adina is also survived by her nieces Annika and Eliana Epstein; sister-in-law Ulrika Thunberg; aunts and uncles Bella (Ytzhak) Reichenbaum, BatSheva (Yair) Dembo, Alice Chernick, Miriam (Yehuda) Israel, Andrew (Raquel) Chernick; numerous cousins; and Uncle Lou Poloniak.
In 2010, Adina started J&A Farm, an organic Blackdirt farm, with Jeff, Maya, and Claire. She was a committed community member, exceptional friend, and founder of the Orange County Multiple Myeloma Support Group ([email protected]). Adina was able to help other myeloma patients get the care they needed.
Adina is a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and the French Culinary Institute. She was an amazing cook, a loving mother, and wife, and was loved and respected by all that knew her.
Donations in Adina's memory to the International Multiple Myeloma Foundation (www.myeloma.org) would be appreciated. And, if you are able, please donate blood.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. People will start sharing memories at 6 p.m. Family from New York City will sit shiva in Manhattan, details to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
