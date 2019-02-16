|
Adriana D'Addio
January 18, 1936 - February 14, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Adriana D'Addio passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. She was 83 years old. Daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine Palermo Capizzano, she was born January 18, 1936 in Calabria, Italy. She was the widow of Pasquale D'Addio.
Survivors include her loving sons: John D'Addio of New Windsor, Salvatore D'Addio and his wife, Jo-Ann of Newburgh, Joseph D'Addio and his wife, Kristin of Highland Falls; her sisters: Anna Barone of Queens, Lucia Palermo of Garden Grove, CA; and her two granddaughters: Caroline and Talia. Adriana was predeceased by her son, Vincenzo D'Addio and her brothers: Salvatore and Luigi Capizzano.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 18th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19th at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. Interment will follow in Eagle Valley Cemetery in the Town of Highlands, NY.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845=446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019