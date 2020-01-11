|
Adriana Francina Thomas "Fran"
January 25, 1921 - December 23, 2019
Formerly of Middletown and Newburgh, NY
Fran Thomas (nee Heusdens), age 98, passed away December 23, 2019 at Wingate at Beacon after a short illness. Born in Racine WI January 25, 1921, she lived in Bismarck ND, Hutchinson KS, Salt Lake City UT, and Middletown and Newburgh NY. Ready to face challenges head on throughout life, she exemplified this as she showed others at work within the Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) that if "an old lady like me" can learn to use a computer, you can also. She helped introduce this technology to her family and into the library system. Even after retirement she continued as a volunteer in many activities, such as RCLS's Radio Vision radio show supporting blind readers.
Frances was predeceased by her parents, Cornelius Heusdens Jr. and Cornelia Gertruda (Honings) Heusdens; husband, Robert Ellis Thomas and sister, Cornelia Gertrude(a) Peura. Fran will be remembered always for the life she lived with joy, love and helping others.
She is survived by sister, Marie Meyer; sons, Charles Richard Thomas and spouse, Nancy (Klomp) Thomas and Gregory Ellis Thomas and spouse, Rosella (Rossi) Thomas; as well as her grandchildren: Robert A. Thomas, Michael D. Thomas, Caitlin A. Thomas, Karen (Thomas) Sheldon, Alessandra Thomas and great-grandson, Robert Sheldon and many family members, such as her devoted niece, and world travel-mate, Margaret "Peggy" (Peura) Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) or your local Friends of the Library group
A family service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements have been made under Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020