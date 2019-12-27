Home

T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
20 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY
Agatha Frances Gerardi


1940 - 2019
Agatha Frances Gerardi Obituary
Agatha Frances Gerardi
March 22, 1940 - December 25, 2019
Warwick, NY
Agatha Frances Gerardi of Warwick, NY entered into rest Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was 79.
The daughter of the late Joseph Gerardi and Ann Schiavo Gerardi, she was born on March 22, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY.
She formerly worked at the Book & Record at the Orange Plaza Mall before becoming the store manager of the USMA Cadet Book Store, West Point for over 20 years.
She is survived by sister and brother-law, Frances and Leon Shorr; nephew, Joseph and wife Kristi Shorr along with children, Kat and Will; niece, LillyAnn Shorr; and niece, MaryLee Shorr.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A Funeral Mass will be held Noon, Thursday, January 2nd at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. Burial will be in Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
