Agnes B. Masters
December 10, 1927 - May 17, 2019
Port Jervis, NY,
Agnes B. Masters, a lifelong resident of West End in Port Jervis, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Saint Joseph's Place, Port Jervis. She was 91.
The daughter of the late Charles and Olive Gurney Barber, Agnes was born on December 10, 1927 in Port Jervis. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Leonard "Bud" Masters. Agnes, a faithful member of Deerpark Reformed Church, retired as a bank teller from Goldome Bank in Port Jervis after many years of dedicated service. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth and his wife, Karlene of Hickory, North Carolina and Robert Masters and his wife, Roberta of Port Jervis. Agnes is also survived by her beloved sister, Lorraine Seeber of Port Jervis; her five wonderful grandchildren: Corey Masters and his wife, Fiorda, Ashley, Sara, and Adam Masters and Andy Vanderhule; two great-grandchildren: Erica and Troy; several nieces and nephews, including her two special and caring nieces, Donna Markiewicz and Karen Robinson. Agnes was also pre deceased by her brother Austin Barber.
Instilled at an early age, Agnes' sense of adventure meant she was always ready to travel with her family witnessing exciting locations locally, around the United States and Europe. Her "suggestions, guidance and map-reading abilities" during those trips will be sadly missed.
A memorial service for Agnes will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1 PM at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis with Reverend Ann Akers officiating. The family would like to thank the entire staff and many residents at Saint Joseph's Place for the heartfelt love, compassion, friendship (along with the many containers of ice cream!) they provided to Agnes why she was under their care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph's Place Activity Fund, 160 E. Main St., Port Jervis.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 24, 2019