Agnes "Aggie" Brady
April 5, 2019
Monroe, NY
Agnes "Aggie" Patricia Brady, a 46-year resident of Monroe, NY, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY, at the age of 83. She was formerly a resident of New York City, and was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Farrell. Agnes was a devoted homemaker, wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Agnes was also a devoted member of The Church, as well as an active donor to .
She was predeceased by her husband, John P. Brady.
Survivors include her children, Colleen Brady of Monroe, NY, John Brady of New York, NY and Catherine Barrett of NJ; her sister, Barbara Hearn of Marlton, NJ; her grandchildren, Colleen Mathis-Gonzalez of New York, NY, Megan Daly of NJ, Catherine Barrett of NJ, Emily McGurk of Monroe, NY, and Piper and Ryan Brady of New York, NY; her great-granddaughter, Rowan Gonzalez; as well as many nieces and nephews. Agnes was predeceased by her siblings Joan and James Farrell.
A family statement reads: "Agnes was witty, vivacious, and a spitfire, and was one of a kind."
Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019, during the hours 4 to 9 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart R.C. Church located at 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, located at 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
