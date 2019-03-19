|
Agnes "Ann" C. Thompson
August 26, 1936 - March 14, 2019
Formerly of Cuddebackville, NY
Agnes "Ann" C. Thompson of Pittsboro, NC and formerly of Cuddebackville, NY died March 14, 2019 at home in Pittosboro, NC with her family at her side. She was 82.
She was born August 26, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late Peter Walsh and the late Catherine Roche Walsh.
Ann was married to James E. Thompson; he died on December 10, 2013.
She worked as a Supervisor for NY Telephone, Monticello, NY.
Ann was a past member of the Catholic Daughter's in Port Jervis and taught Catholic School at St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis.
Surviving are her daughter: Patricia Conti and her husband, Louis of Kingston, NY, son: James Thompson of Greeley, PA, daughter: Kathleen Schaffert and her husband, Kim of Montague, NJ, son: Peter Thompson and his wife, Penny of Pearland, TX, daughter: Deborah Janison and her husband, Michael of Pittsboro, NC; eight grandchildren: Thomas, Krista, Christopher, Patrick, Katie, John, Peter and Jessica; five great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Thompson; her daughter, Susan Thompson, and her son, Thomas Thompson.
Visitation and funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family with a burial in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Rural Valley Cemetery Assoc., PO Box 722, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019