Sister Agnes Cecilia Ford


1926 - 2020
Sister Agnes Cecilia Ford Obituary
Sister Agnes Cecilia Ford
July 24, 1926 - February 19, 2020
Monroe, NY
Sister Agnes Cecilia Ford, a 21-year area resident, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Marycrest Convent in Blooming Grove, NY. She was 93 years old.
Daughter of the late Alby and Agnes Brayton Harrison Ford, she was born July 24, 1926 in Novato, CA.
She was a Religious Missionary for the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate in Blooming Grove, NY.
Sister Agnes is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 24th at Marycrest Chapel, 164 Quaker Hill Rd., Blooming Grove, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25th at Marycrest Chapel with Rev. David Rider officiating. Interment fill follow at Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery in Blooming Grove.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, PO Box 658, Monroe, NY, 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
