Agnes E. Koerber
November 7, 1927 - April 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Agnes Emily Koerber of Newburgh entered into rest at Sapphire Nursing Home, Meadow Hill on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Agnes was a lifelong resident of Newburgh graduating NFA in June 1945 then working at the Newburgh Laundry for 17 years before marrying her husband, Theodore in 1948. She left the laundry to raise her son Glenn in April 1962. She also worked at Gidney Avenue Memorial School for many years in the lunch room, as a teacher's aide and in the nurse's office. She had been a member of the American Legion Newburgh drum corp marching in many parades. She was a member of the Newburgh Chapter of the Hillcrest Rebekah's Lodge serving in many capacities including secretary and Noble Grand.
One of the loves Agnes had during her life was her church, Grace United Methodist where she was a member her entire life. She was the first baptism in the font still in use today which had been given to the church by her great aunt and uncle. She served the church in many ways being in the choir, teaching Sunday school and participating in many committees and events. She was membership chairperson for many years up to 90 years of age. She was also a member of Newburgh Club 60.
Agnes was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ted; her parents, Agnes and Russell Gasking Sr.; her brother, Russell "Bud" Gasking Jr.; brother-in-law, Ed Rightmeyer and his son, Eddie; niece and nephew, Linda and Russell Gasking III.
She leaves behind her loving son, Glenn; loving sister, Shirley Rightmeyer; niece and nephew, Betsy and Bren Flanigan of Carthage, MO and their children, Devin and Kelly; also nephew and neice, Tim and Tricia Ingram of Newburgh and their son, Kyle and Danielle; son, Travis and Lindsey and their daughter, Peyton; Heidi Rightmeyer and her children, Allie and Shane; also nieces, Mary Potvin and Joanne VanNorstrand, her husband, Jonathan and their children; nephew, David Gasking and Ralph Macharro and his wife, Linda. She is also survived by goddaughter, Susan Mizner, godsons Lindsay Fitch and Mark Williams, many other cousin and special friends.
Due to the coronavirus burial will be private, in Woodlawn Cemetery. A memorial service at Grace United Methodist Church will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Melodist Church Organ Fund (please be sure to specify "organ fund") 468 Broadway Newburgh, NY 12550
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020