Agnes Mary Sullivan
May 28, 1937 - October 17, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Agnes Mary Sullivan, a 60 year resident and retired bookkeeper for Mount Saint Mary College, entered into rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was 83.
Daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Bowers) Coney, she was born on May 28, 1937 in New York, NY. She married the late Jack McGuire on May 2, 1959; he predeceased her in September, 1970. She then married the late John Sullivan on August 3, 1974; he predeceased her in August, 2015.
Agnes was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament High School in New York, NY and Orange County Community College, where she earned her Associates Degree. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick-St. Mary's Church in Newburgh. After her retirement from Mount Saint Mary College in 2006, Agnes volunteered regularly at the St. Patrick's Soup kitchen; she also lovingly cared for her husband, John, throughout his extended illness.
Agnes embodied an incredible strength and grace. Despite life's challenges, she maintained a deep faith in Christ and greeted each day - and those she encountered - with warmth and kindness. Agnes dearly loved her children, reminding us often that "she loved us first"; even more so, she delighted in her role as "Mimi" to the lights of her life, her seven grandchildren.
Agnes is survived by her children: Patricia Bogacz (Mark) of Three Rivers, MA, Kevin McGuire of Waltham, MA, Mary McGuire-Weafer (Stephen) of New York, NY, Danielle Mummery (Christopher) of New Windsor, NY, and daughter-in-law Ellen McGuire of Wyckoff, NJ; her brother, James Coney (Linda) of Vista, CA; grandchildren: Meghan, Nicholas and Katie Weafer, Timothy and Tara McGuire, Jack and Conor Mummery; and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Brian McGuire, sisters: Anne Arnold and Mary Johnston; and brothers: Charles Coney and Peter Coney.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7pm on Wednesday, October 21st at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. Due to occupancy restrictions, please be aware a wait time may be necessary, and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, October 22nd at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen (https://stpatrickstmary.com/soup-kitchen
). To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
.