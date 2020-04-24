|
|
Agnes "Aggie" Rutkowksi
September 16, 1935 - April 24, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Agnes A. Rutkowski, 85 of Matamoras, PA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 24, 2020. Aggie was born September 16, 1935 in Carbondale, PA to Thomas and Margaret Swegel Tedesco, the sixth of six children. Aggie met her husband, the love of her life and married Carl Rutkowski in 1956. April 2nd would have marked their 64th year anniversary.
Aggie and Carl were two peas in a pod spending every moment of their lives together. Their neighbors referred to them as the sweetest couple in the neighborhood and as their daughters we considered ourselves the luckiest kids ever. Aggie was a devout Catholic and gave much of her time helping others. Whether pitching in to help someone clean, organize or just keeping company with the elderly, that was Aggie's mission in life. She was a precious wife, sister, daughter, friend and thrived as a Mom who loved being involved with her family and supported her girls no matter what they got her into. Still very active into her 80s, you could find Aggie swimming the Delaware in the summer with Emmy dog in tow. She never minded the 46 steps down to the water nor the 46 steps back up to the house. She and Dad were known as those two friendly people walking the little dog to most everyone in Matamoras. She adored her grandchildren and took great pride in being the one who started Casey out catching minnows for bait in Drillers Pond. She was tickled to have another little girl to come along with Lyndsay and had such fun letting her pick any of the oversized flannel nightgown she wanted to wear for fun sleepovers! She let Corey come over and eat as many of Grams special hot dogs as he could muster while letting him beat her at cards. She became a great-grandma on Valentines of 2014 and was just in awe of precious little Layla Grace.
Aggie is survived by her three daughters: Mary Ann Gardner (Paul) of Glen Spey, NY, Susie Prisco of Matamoras, PA, Betsy Vencius of Las Vegas, NV; two brothers, Thomas "Tip" Tedesco of Uniondale, PA and Jim Tedesco of Forest City, PA; three grandchildren: Casey Prisco, Lyndsay Prisco Foster and husband Chris, Corey Gardner and one great-granddaughter Layla Foster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rutkowski; her sister, Marge Trovei; and two brothers, Francis "Butch" and Bob Tedesco.
The family extends much heartfelt appreciation to the following great caretakers and friends: The complete staff of Belle Reve: Stephanie Decker, Kathie Goodrow, Deb Todora; neighbors: Kevin and Terri Degroat, Dave and Lori Osczypinski, Frank and Theresa Love, Lorry Swetland who rescued Emmy dog, Pam and Herman who rescued Bumstead kitty and Lynn who always brought flowers.
Memorial services will be private due to current conditions with a celebration of Aggie's life to take place at a later date. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Deerpark Humane Society, 202 US 209 Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020