Agnes Whelan
March 6, 2019 - July 9, 1924
Port Jervis, NY
Agnes Whelan of Port Jervis, NY died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place. She was 94.
She was born July 9, 1924 in Walle, Germany, the daughter of the late William Heemsoth and the late Anna Oedding Heemsoth.
Agnes immigrated to the United States in 1929 and attended school in Brooklyn, NY, where she met her future
husband, James H. Whelan. They were married on December 2, 1944, established a home on Long Island, and
eventually moved to Port Jervis, where they built a house in West End and worked as a team establishing a
business on Pike Street. Agnes was also a secretary at Port Jervis High School.
She was a long time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where she served as the guild treasurer.
A family statement read: "Agnes was a strong, intelligent woman who often put the needs of others above her own. She was a devoted daughter who made many sacrifices for her parents throughout their lives. She was also a loving wife and mother. Despite working full-time, she always made her husband and children her main priorities. After retiring from her secretarial work, she turned her attention to her grandchildren, generously lending them her talents and time whenever she was needed, especially when the going got tough. Agnes enjoyed the company of others and had a wonderful sense of humor, which she maintained even as her health declined during her final ten
years. Her faith in God was important to her, and she was a true blessing to all who were lucky enough to share her life.
Rest in peace, dear Mom and Nanna."
Surviving are her son: James J. Whelan of Port Jervis, NY; daughter: Mary Anne Weiss and her husband, Bob of Middletown, NY; grandchildren: Melissa Lixfield, Renee Sarria and her husband, Carlos, and James Weiss and his wife, Denise; great-grandchildren: Conor, Regan and Caden Sarria; also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Whelan, and by their daughter, Laura McGeahy.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11 with a prayer service at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 11 a.m. Mass at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 31 W. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY with Rev. Aaron Baughman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Agnes' name to: St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 31 W. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or St. Joseph's Place, 160 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019