Aida M. Reyes
August 25, 1923 - April 16, 2019
Middletown, NY
Aida M. Reyes, an area resident for over 20 years, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Joseph Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY. She was 95 years of age.
The daughter of the late Eugenio and Maria Sanchez, she was born on August 25, 1923 in Jabucoa, Puerto Rico.
Aida retired as the Head Registrar at the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, NY. She was a member of Inglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer in Middletown where she served as bookkeeper and treasurer for 15 years. Aida formerly had worked for a naval base in Puerto Rico teaching English. She was a devoted mother and Christian.
Survivors include her sons, Marcial Reyes, Victor Reyes, Jose Reyes, Ruben Reyes and A. Reyes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her niece, Eugenia Sanchez. Aida was predeceased by her husband, Marciano Reyes and sons, Hector, Angel and Rigo and all of her siblings.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon, TODAY, Friday, April 19th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Inglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer, 50 East Main St., Middletown, NY. Pastor Carmito Pabon will officiate. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions in Aida's name may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019