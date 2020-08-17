Aileen Frances England
October 9, 1930 - August 13, 2020
Monroe, NY
Aileen England, 89, of Monroe, NY passed away in her home with family at her bedside late Thursday evening, August 13, 2020. Aileen was retired after having worked for 43 years as a Claims Processor for Blue Cross / Blue Shield in Manhattan. She enjoyed retirement and over the years was an active participant in her neighborhood social events. Aileen was an active member of the Monroe Senior Center and a regular of The Jolly Seniors and Young at Hearth Club, where she enjoyed announcing numbers in bingo games and socializing with friends over lunch. She insisted on taking the Monroe Dial-a-Bus to her meetings, errands, and doctor appointments which provided her a sense of independence that she was proud of. She enjoyed making her rounds at the local stores and knew most employees by name. Though she had no children of her own, she was like family to many children over the years and took great joy in celebrating their milestones. She resided on Robyn Drive in Monroe NY for 54 years and will be fondly remembered by her neighbors, both past and present.
Aileen grew up in Tuxedo Park, NY, the daughter of the late Alfred Gerald England and Sarah Tughan England. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Alfred Charles England, former Town of Tuxedo Supervisor, who died in 1999. She is survived by a sister, Dorothy (Joan) Brush who resides in Huddleston, VA, her goddaughter and niece, Kim England McGuirk, (Michael) grandnephew, James England McGuirk, of Cornwall on Hudson, NY, her nephew, Todd Charles England, (Michelle) grandnephew, Andrew Charles England, of Concord, NC and a niece Lynn Brush Coudoures, (Greg) and grandnephew, Michael Andrew Coudoures of Huddleston, VA.
The family would like to thank the following: Dr. Rachel Colvin for her compassion and excellent care, The Monroe Jolly Seniors Club for providing an important social venue that was an essential part of Aileen's social life, as well as the staff and drivers at Monroe Dial a bus, and the residents on Robyn Drive for the friendship and kindness over the years, particularly the family of Patricia Farrell Niemann with whom she shared a special bond.
There will be a memorial service at a later date which will be announced. Contributions may be made to the Monroe Senior Center 101 Mine Road Monroe, NY 10950
Lastly the family would like to add that although Aileen's cause of death was from complications of chronic kidney disease, her family firmly believes that her passing was expedited by the lifestyle in which she was forced to live during the Covid-19 pandemic. Being considered a high risk individual, Aileen adhered strict covid protocol measures limiting contact with others and ceased all outside excursions. Window visits, phone calls, or quick driveway conversations could not duplicate the active lifestyle and social stimulus she was accustomed to in pre-covid life. Aileen deserved to live as long and happily as anyone else. Covid-19 denied her this opportunity. She will be very much missed.
