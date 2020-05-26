I'm so sorry for your loss. Alan always made me laugh when we were together. My thoughts are with Cheryl, Paul and Jane and their families.
Diane Lyon
Alan Gale
May 23, 2020
Unionville, NY
Alan Gale, age 77 of Unionville, passed away on May 23rd, 2020 at his home.
The son of the late Hobart and Evelyn (Horler) Gale, Alan was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the Minisink Hose Co. and a past chief and member of the American Legion Post 1607. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Allied Excavating until his retirement.
Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Markiewicz) Gale; sons Alan, of Unionville, NY, Michael of New Hampton, NY, and Brian Gale of Westtown, NY; sister, Jane Rizzo Price of Brooksville, FL; and a brother, Paul Gale of Unionville, NY. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Alan will be held on Saturday, May 30th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Unionville Cemetery. Due to government restrictions, attendance is limited. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.