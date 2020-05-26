Alan Gale
Alan Gale
May 23, 2020
Unionville, NY
Alan Gale, age 77 of Unionville, passed away on May 23rd, 2020 at his home.
The son of the late Hobart and Evelyn (Horler) Gale, Alan was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the Minisink Hose Co. and a past chief and member of the American Legion Post 1607. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Allied Excavating until his retirement.
Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Markiewicz) Gale; sons Alan, of Unionville, NY, Michael of New Hampton, NY, and Brian Gale of Westtown, NY; sister, Jane Rizzo Price of Brooksville, FL; and a brother, Paul Gale of Unionville, NY. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Alan will be held on Saturday, May 30th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Unionville Cemetery. Due to government restrictions, attendance is limited. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Unionville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Alan always made me laugh when we were together. My thoughts are with Cheryl, Paul and Jane and their families.



Diane Lyon
May 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl and her family
Lois and Pete Hathaway
May 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of my cousin Alan's passing. He was a great guy and so much fun. My love and prayers to Cheryl, Jane, Paul and all of their families.
May 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man who had a heart of gold. We will love you and miss you always. You may be gone from here on Earth but you will never be forgotten....RIP Poppy
Grandma we are just a phone call away if you need anything. Love Danielle Brad Shania and Brandy
Danielle
Grandchild
May 25, 2020
Cheryl Im so sorry for loss my prayers are with you and your family. With sympathy Pat and Jim Dowling
Pat dowling
Friend
May 25, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Kelly Banach
