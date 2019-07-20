|
|
Alan J. Mosher
November 21, 1946 - July 17, 2019
Montague, NJ
Alan J. Mosher, age 72 of Montague, New Jersey, went to be with the Lord July 17, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Alan was born on November 21, 1946 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late LeRoy and Barbara Teachman Mosher. He proudly served our country during the Viet Nam War with the U.S. Army. Alan retired as a telephone switchman for Frontier Telephone Co. in Port Jervis and Middletown, NY, after 43 years of dedicated service.
He was a very faithful member of the Baleville Congregational Church in Hampton Township, NJ, serving as a trustee, choir member and member of the worship band. He was a member, former Lt. and treasurer of the Delaware Engine Co. #2, Port Jervis Fire Dept.
Alan loved playing guitar and singing, being the family handyman, watching the NY Mets, sitting with his cat Tiger Lily and dearly loved his family and friends.
Alan married Barbara J. Hill Mosher, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, Jeffrey Mosher and his wife, Michelle of Kapolei, Hawaii, and his daughter Alison Mosher of Mililani, Hawaii; his beloved triplet grandsons: Michael, Samual and Shannon; his sisters: Nancy Mosher, Peggy Closs, Betty Hoodak, Joan Conklin and Roxanne Kolodziejski; his brothers: Rick, Jim, Lee and George Mosher; his step-mother, Harriett Mosher; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Alan was pre-deceased by his sister, Yvonne Granger.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 22 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held at Noon, Tuesday, July 23 at the Baleville Congregational Church, 6 Church Rd., Newton, NJ, with Pastor James Backing officiating. Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis Volunteer Ambulance Corp, P.O. Box 133, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or Baleville Congregational Church, 6 Church Rd., Newton, NJ 07860.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 20 to July 26, 2019