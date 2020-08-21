Alan Kardon

January 7, 1944 - August 18, 2020

Naples, FL

Alan Kardon, 76, a retired attorney, died August 18, 2020. A Naples Florida resident for more than a decade, he was born on January 7, 1944 in Staten Island, New York. After attending Yavneh Yeshiva in Elizabeth, NJ, he graduated from Pomfret School in Pomfret, CT, and then from Trinity College in 1965. He received his law degree from the New York University School of Law in 1968. A specialist in bankruptcy and asset-based lending, he successfully practiced business law in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. From 1980–1982 he served as President of the Association of Commercial Finance Attorneys (ACFA).

An athlete and serious student, and a fisherman from early childhood, fishing was a life-long passion. His favorite expression was "get the net!", and his favorite catch was Northern Pike. Later in life he took up golf, which he enjoyed with his wife, Donna. Friends remember Alan as a gentle, humorous man, and a loyal friend.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Nelson Kardon of Naples; his children, Alanna (John) Alkalay and Kenneth (Michelle) Kardon; two granddaughters, Marissa Alkalay and Kendall Kardon; his brother, Paul (Chris) Kardon, M.D.; a niece and nephew; a grandniece; a great-grandnephew; and his former wife, Marianne Kardon. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Milton Kardon, M.D., and Pauline Kardon, and an uncle, Samuel (Elizabeth) Kardon.

Funeral plans are incomplete. Donations in his memory may be made to honor David Sallman, M.D., Moffitt Cancer Center, 12092 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612; or to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store