Alan Lee Covart
February 15, 1942 - June 18, 2019
Callicoon, NY
Alan Lee Covart of Callicoon, New York entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2019. He was born February 15th, 1942 in Hamilton Hospital in Monticello, NY. Alan was born the "9th child of the 9th child", as he so proudly said. His parents were Robert Covart Sr. and Marie Estella Rouff Covart.
Alan devotedly worked many lead construction positions with the "Sandhogs" Local #147 in NYC, and Local #17 Laborers Union, from 1963 until 2000.
Alan was one of ten children. He was predeceased by two sisters: Loretta Engleman and Grace Mullins; and five brothers: Leland Bernhardt, James Covart, Robert "Pete" Covart Jr., Donald Covart, and Leslie Covart Sr.
Alan is survived by his daughter, Lisa Marie Sauer and husband, Steven of Cocheton, NY; his son, Timothy Covart and wife, Maureen of Saylorsburg, PA; and their mother, Donna "Cherie" Covart; six grandchildren: Maegan Sauer-Erlwein and husband, Austin, Austin Sauer and wife, Natalie, Cassidy Sauer, Morgan Covart, Timothy "TT" Covart, Connor Covart; and two great-granddaughters: Lily and Shay Sauer. Umpie loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart.
Alan is survived by his sisters, Carol Galietta and Susan Gabriel who he loved so much.
He will also be very missed by his companion, Ramona Lewis, and her children and grandchildren who affectionately called him Pop Pop Alan.
Alan was a loving and dedicated member to all his friends and family, and will be sadly missed by all his special nieces and nephews.
An exceptional thank you goes to nephew, Dale and Kim Wingert, and Lisa's life-long friend, Brenda Manzi, who provided love and devotion above and beyond what could ever be expected.
Alan was a former member of the Lake Huntington Presbyterian Church, and attended church and was a loyal member at the Holy Cross Church in Callicoon, NY since 2001.
Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday June 21 at the Stewart Murphy Funeral Home, 34 Upper Main St., Callicoon, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Noon on Friday at Holy Cross Church Callicoon. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Section of the Callicoon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Callicoon Fire Department, Holy Cross Church or to the Upper Delaware Ambulance Corps.
To leave a condolence or for further information please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-887-4900.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 19 to June 20, 2019