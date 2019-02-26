|
|
Alan Paul Rhoads
June 4, 1996 - February 16, 2019
Chester, NY
Alan Paul Rhoads was born on June 4, 1996, in Ulster Park, New York, to Jonathan and Gretchen Rhoads. He died at the age of 22 on February 16, 2019, a lifespan – and a life – that exceeded all expectations.
Soon after his birth, it became clear that Alan had significant abnormalities. Doctors told his parents he was blind and would likely never walk or talk.
As Alan grew and developed, he surpassed the doctors' predictions. He could see. He learned to walk (and run and dance). And although he never talked, he could certainly communicate.
More importantly, Alan became a friend to many. He was a resident of Chester, New York, for the past 13 years, living and being cared for at Bellvale Bruderhof, a Christian community. Alan could often be found riding around the community on his trike, reaching out a hand to anyone who would come up to him. He grew especially close to the many young men at the community who helped care for him over the years. Through his dependence, Alan taught them the meaning of care and patience.
Although he did suffer much through many hospitalizations and surgeries, Alan had a bright and indomitable spirit that affected everyone around him and carried him through the difficult times. His grin was reserved for private jokes known only to him, but contagious to all who observed. Wherever he went, people gathered around, and there was often laughter.
Alan is survived by his parents; younger brother, David, and sister, Meghan. He will be missed by his family and community, who will treasure the memory of Alan's rich and meaningful life.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019