Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Wood


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Wood Obituary
Alan Wood
September 1, 1951 - April 24, 2020
Walden, NY
Alan Wood of Walden NY, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on April 24, 2020. He was 68. Alan was born to Richard and Lenore Vogel Wood on September 1, 1951. He was born in Goshen, NY.
Alan was hard working and dedicated over 28 years as a machine operator at AMPAC in Walden.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Alan is survived by his wife, Diane Wood of Walden; mother, Lenore Wood of Florida, NY; sons: Alan Wood Jr. and Darlene of Walden, Jeremy Wood and Nicole of Maybrook, Richard Wood and Diana of Walden; daughters: Melissa Wood and Mike of Monticello, Donna Williams and Jason of Walden; brothers: Steven Wood and Debbie of Westtown, Jeffrey Wood and Wanda of North Carolina; sister: Diane Dross of Florida; grandchildren: Brandon, Taylor, Samantha, Alexzander, Joseph, Damien, Gavyn, Jayden, Shane, Kyle, Cassidy; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard Wood; brother-in-law, Peter Dross and uncle, Manfred Vogel.
Memorial Services for Alan will be held announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. (845) 778-3811. Gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -