Alan Wood
September 1, 1951 - April 24, 2020
Walden, NY
Alan Wood of Walden NY, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on April 24, 2020. He was 68. Alan was born to Richard and Lenore Vogel Wood on September 1, 1951. He was born in Goshen, NY.
Alan was hard working and dedicated over 28 years as a machine operator at AMPAC in Walden.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Alan is survived by his wife, Diane Wood of Walden; mother, Lenore Wood of Florida, NY; sons: Alan Wood Jr. and Darlene of Walden, Jeremy Wood and Nicole of Maybrook, Richard Wood and Diana of Walden; daughters: Melissa Wood and Mike of Monticello, Donna Williams and Jason of Walden; brothers: Steven Wood and Debbie of Westtown, Jeffrey Wood and Wanda of North Carolina; sister: Diane Dross of Florida; grandchildren: Brandon, Taylor, Samantha, Alexzander, Joseph, Damien, Gavyn, Jayden, Shane, Kyle, Cassidy; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard Wood; brother-in-law, Peter Dross and uncle, Manfred Vogel.
Memorial Services for Alan will be held announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. (845) 778-3811. Gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020