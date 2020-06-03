Alander J. Crandell
February 20, 1942 - May 26, 2020
Monticello, NY
Alander J. Crandell was born on February 20, 1942 in Little Washington, NC, to the late Willie and Allie G. Salisbury Crandell. He transitioned from earth to glory on May 26, 2020, at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris, NY. He was educated in the school systems of Little Washington, NC. He was an employee of Ford Motor Company and Kutsher's Country Club for many years.
Alander was a man of God and put his faith and trust in God. He gave his life to Jesus Christ and over the years he was a member of Kings Chapel Missions in Monticello, NY, Little Grove Holiness Church in Woodridge, NY, and Temple of Peace in Woodridge, NY. In his younger days, Alander was a member of a gospel singing group, "The Spiritual Pressures."
He loved his family. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers and he loved and looked forward to attending the Crandell's annual family reunions in Little Washington, NC. Alander was predeceased by his parents; five sisters: Mary Magdalene Godley, Allie Mae Barber, Mary E. Ward, Hazel Williams and Annie Louise Edwards; and three brothers: Willie Crandell, Jr., Grover Lee Crandell, Sr. and Leaverna Crandell.
Alander leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Marie Crandell; three sisters: Shirley Crandell, Glenda Walker and Barbara Vallé, all of Monticello, NY; three brothers: Gene Crandell (Kathleen), Lonnie Crandell (Luz) and Johnny Crandell, all of Monticello, NY; two daughters: Priscilla Crandle of Wilmington, NC and Alana Crandell of Monticello, NY; one step-daughter, Christy Walker of Syracuse, NY; five grandchildren: Damaris Aaron, Nate Walker, Kiara Walker, Amarri Walker and Layla Esclovon; three great-grandchildren: Jeremiah Hazard, Torrin Walker and Zayvon Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family with Bishop Audrey E. Giles officiating. Burial will be held at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.