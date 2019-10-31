|
Albert B. "Mic" Conklin Jr.
October 13, 1948 - October 25, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Albert B. "Mic" Conklin Jr., of Livingston Manor passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Albert B. Conklin Sr. and Glorion Sprague, born on October 13, 1948 in Livingston Manor, NY.
For over 20 years Albert worked as a custodian at the Livingston Manor Central School. Albert enjoyed cooking for his many friends at the Reagan Ridge Hunting Club. Other things that he loved to do was play cards and watch wrestling with loved ones, along with many bus trips to the New Jersey shore and boardwalk.
He leaves behind to cherish in his memory his best friend, Richard Perry Jr., and life partner, Bethany and their two children, Sky and Corey; his loving sister, Vicky and her husband, Danny VanLoan; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Roy Conklin, Jack Conklin, and Linda Conklin.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019