|
|
Albert D. Crawford
February 9, 1931 - February 18, 2019
Middletown, NY
Albert D. Crawford, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in the Town of Thompson, NY. He was 88 years of age.
The son of the late Albert M. and Bertha Wright Crawford, he was born on February 9, 1931 in Middletown, NY.
Al was employed as Director of maintenance and groundskeeping for The National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and also St. Albert's both of Middletown, and retired after serving for 50 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was the recipient of the United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea – Korean War Service Medal, Expert Badge with Rifle Bar and the Sharpshooter Badge with Carbine Bar. Al was a member of American Legion Post 151 in Middletown and he also took an interest in politics, particularly in the Town of Wallkill and was a regular at their meetings.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathryn M. Monaco of Wurtsboro; his son, Michael D. Crawford of Middletown; and his granddaughter, Brittani Kai Monaco of Wurtsboro. Al was predeceased by his wife, Helen M. Crawford on July 6, 2008 and his sister, Ethel Chamberlain.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY. A Prayer Service in memory of Albert D. Crawford will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 18th at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 70 Carmelite Drive, Middletown, NY. The Very Reverend Mario Esposito, O'Carm will officiate and be followed by military honors. Interment of Albert Crawford's cremated remains will be in the Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019