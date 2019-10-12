|
|
Albert DeMarco Sr.
October 10, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Albert DeMarco Sr. entered into rest on October 10, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY, the same city in which he was born and raised. He was 91 years old. He was the son of the late Dominick and Margaret DeMarco. In 1951 he married his late wife of 62 years, Carmela DeMarco for whom he greatly missed over the past five years.
Al did a short duty in the U.S. Navy. He retired from IBM after a long and successful career. He also did part time work as a tax preparer. He was a member of the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie. Big Al was a strong and quiet man who was extremely devoted to his family. He was known for his love of sweets and video poker.
He is survived by his children, Albert Jr. and Francine; grandchildren, Albert III, Christina and Sabrina and a great grandson, Logan. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas as well as his brothers, Eugene, Joseph and Frank.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro, NY. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marlboro, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019