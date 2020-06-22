Albert F. Irwin Jr.
July 8, 1931 - June 19, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Albert F. Irwin Jr. passed away on June 19, 2020. The son of the late Ella Markle and Albert F. Irwin Sr. he was born July 8, 1931 in Walden, NY.
A great shining light in our lives has been extinguished by our patriarch's passing. Dad was a very smart, hard-working family man who always put his wife and children first, and doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He proudly played football for his high school team. He was a NY Giants fan from an early age and let everyone know about it by proudly wearing his many Giant's shirts & jackets in public. Many of his medical appointments included a lengthy discussion about how his team was doing.
He could fix anything, ranging from our broken toys as children to our cars as teenagers, and was always ready to lend a hand or advice with our own household problems. He and Mom had a great life together; our household was noisy but filled with love & laughter too, and many groans from his corny jokes.
Dad was an extremely creative and talented wood-worker who has left us with several beautiful pieces of hand-crafted items that we will always treasure. If asked to build something, he would say "draw me a picture and give me the dimensions".
He mourned the loss of his beloved wife for over 10 years, but kept his sense of humor and faced many adversities with dignity. His mantra became "it is what it is". We are already missing him terribly and believe he is with his beloved family again in heaven.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Thomas Reed, Dr.Aziz, Dr. Portelli, Dr. Huynh, NW Volunteer Ambulance Corp, and the 2nd floor staff of the CCU at St. Luke's Hospital for their excellent & compassionate care of our Dad.
He is survived by sister Betty Stuhmer and her spouse Ray Stuhmer, brother-in-law Joseph Detz of Newburgh NY, sister-in-law Anna Templeton of Philadelphia PA, and great-aunt & childhood buddy Lois Price of New Braunfels TX; 6 children: Gregory/Edie, Gary/Mary, Patricia Grimm/Joseph, Jeffrey/Beverly, Keith, Stephanie Porcelli/Vincent; 13 grandchildren: Katrina Pacific/Gregory, Gary Irwin Jr./Maya, Johnathan Irwin/Kassy, Patrick Grimm, Andrew Irwin, Megan Irwin, Courtney Irwin, Brandon Karas, Thomas Karas, Jessica-lynn Ambrosetti/Robert, Jennifer Porcelli/fiancé Randy, Nicole Porcelli, Stephanie Porcelli; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by beloved wife Stella Irwin, whom he married on Oct 31, 1954. Stella died Nov. 24, 2009. Also pre-deceased by granddaughter Anastasia Irwin Edson, and brothers Ronald & Richard Irwin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24 from 6-8 pm at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 am at St. Francis Church, Newburgh. Cemetery services will be held privately with a Celebration of Life planned for Dad's 90th birthday next year in July 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corp, 555 Union Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553; or St. Francis Church. Please make checks for St. Francis payable to Sacred Heart/St. Francis and mail to 301 Ann St, Newburgh NY.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
