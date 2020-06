Or Copy this URL to Share

Fini, Sr.—Albert., 85, of Chester, NY died on June 21, 2020 peacefully at home. Visitation is planned for Thursday, June 25, 2020, during the hours of 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. See full obituary in Thursdays paper.



