Albert John Ruggiero

April 21, 1994 - August 28, 2020

Madisonville, TN - Formerly Thompson Ridge, NY

Albert John "A.J." Ruggiero, age 26 of Madisonville, TN, formerly of Thompson Ridge, NY, passed away after a long battle with brain cancer on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A.J. was once a member of the St. Joseph the Worker church choir, as well as being involved in the religious education program. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 15585.

He was an avid gaming enthusiast, a hopeful video game designer, and a devoted uncle and friend.

He is survived by his parents, Albert and Karen Ruggiero of Madisonville; sister, Sara Pastorello of Monroe, NY; brother and sister-in-law, David Thomas and Shelby Ruggiero of Madisonville; nieces and nephew, Alexandra Ruggiero of Madisonville, Eve Pastorello and Anthony Pastorello, both of Monroe, NY; Godparents, John and Bonnie Ruggiero; best friend, Corey Croft, all of Madisonville.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 2nd at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Father John Orr officiating. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph the Worker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest memorials be made to Children's Hospital of East Tennessee, in honor of their love and support. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 1st, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks or cloth face coverings are required, and you are asked to follow the CDC guidelines concerning social distancing.

Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.



