Albert Joseph Plot
June 15, 1951 - Swptember 12, 2019
Middletown, NY
Albert Joseph Plot passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Middletown NY. He was 69 years old. Son of the late Joseph and Irma Winters Plot, he was born June 15, 1951 in the Bronx, New York.
Albert was a retired bagger for ShopRite in Middletown, New York.
Survivors include his brother, Michael and his wife, Adele of the Bronx, New York, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Montefiore Cemetery in Springfield Gardens, New York.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019