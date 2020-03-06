|
|
Albert Lybolt
January 13, 1929 - March 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Albert "Zeke" Lybolt, a retired Senior T.A. for Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center, passed away after a brief illness on March 2, 2020 at his home. He was 91.
The son of the late Albert N. and Clara Gill Lybolt, he was born on January 13, 1929 in Middletown, NY. He grew up in Middletown and worked at Clemson Factory making lawn mowers, which was a good application of his mechanical skills. At the age of 21, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served his Country until 1952. Zeke married Anne Simpson and they shared 55 years of marriage together before her death in 2005.
He worked as a Senior Treatment Assistant for Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton for 30 years until his retirement.
Zeke was an outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked maintaining his property and was known for having the most well manicured lawn in his neighborhood. He was humble, caring and always willing to help someone out.
Zeke is survived by his son, Michael Lybolt and his wife, Vicki; his grandchildren: Tyler and Marleah Lybolt; his companion, Jerian Hunter; close family friend, Joseph Rybak and his family.
In addition to his parents and his wife Anne, Zeke was predeceased by his brother, Oakley Lybolt.
A Funeral Service will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A graveside service will follow at Wallkill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020