Albert M. Rosa
September 16, 1950 - November 2, 2020
Monticello, NY
Albert "Albie" Rosa of Monticello, NY passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 70 at home after a long illness. Born September 16, 1950 in the Bronx, he was one of two sons born to the late Maurice and Frances (Sherman) Rosa also of Monticello. Albie moved to Monticello (Sackett Lake) in the sixties with his family after attending Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute where he studied engineering.
To all who knew him, Albie was the kindest and most selfless of souls. He had a love and master-talent for all things mechanical. He was highly sought after for his expertise in boats, cars and motorcycles which resulted in many lifelong friendships. Albie began his career working at Mulvey's Marine and Sport Shop in Monticello in 1977 as a Mercury Marine Master Mechanic. He later worked as Service Manager for Arthur Glick Truck Sales and most recently was employed at O'Toole's Harley Davidson, Wurtsboro, NY.
Albie is survived by his brother, Dr. Scott Rosa of Monticello; his aunt, Shirley Sherman of Manhattan and uncle, Shlomoh Sherman of Eucid, OH; first cousins: Anita Oswald and husband, David of Rockville, MD, Fern Laks of Middletown, NY and Zviah Bittman of Brooklyn, NY; as well as ex-wife and long-time friends, Debi and Dan Manley of Buffalo, NY.
Graveside services for family will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 8th at the Brotherhood Cemetery, Thompson Road, Monticello, NY 12701.
The family asks that donations be made to the charity of one's choice
