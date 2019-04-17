|
|
Albert R. "Rocky" DeNigro Jr.
November 17, 1957 - April 14, 2019
Town of Newburgh, New York
Albert R. "Rocky" DeNigro Jr, 61, passed away Sunday April 14 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born in Cleveland, OH on November 17, 1957, a son of the late Albert R. DeNigro and Ramona.
Rocky joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school in 1976, where he served in the 5th Infantry Division. While serving his country, Rocky was once the chef to the NATO Supreme Allied Commander while stationed in Brussels, a position he was most proud of. After completing active duty in 1979, Rocky joined the Army Reserves while he pursued his degree in Engineering from Mohawk Valley Community College. Rocky moved to the Hudson Valley in 1986. For 43 years, he was a proud member of the PEF Union, where he worked as an Assistant Engineer for NYS Department of Transportation. Rocky took most pride in the accomplishments of his Stepdaughter and Niece. He was a hard worker who loved spending time with his family and friends, playing basketball, and golfing.
Rocky is survived by his Stepdaughter Carrie Cerjan and her wife Jessica of Wallkill, NY, his two nieces Tiffany Gonzalez of Erie, PA, and Eileen Fisher of Brooklyn, NY, his Best Friend John Fisher and his wife Lucy of New Windsor, NY, and many friends and coworkers. Along with his late parents, Rocky was predeceased by his sister Lori Gonzalez.
Rocky was a strong and humble man who knew the true value of family. He will be missed by all who had the honor to know him. "If there ever comes a day, when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever."
Visitation will be held from 2-5 PM on Saturday April 20 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 PM at the funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will be at 1 PM Tuesday April 23 at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Rocky. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019