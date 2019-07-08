|
Albert R. Scott
October 9, 1971 - July 4, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Albert R. Scott, of Bloomingburg, NY, passed away on July 4th, 2019. He was 47. Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 9, 1971, to parents Connie and the late Alan Scott, Albert spent most of his life in Bloomingburg after the family relocated to the small town in 1980.
He served in the Army Reserves for four years and the Coast Guard for four and a half. Afterwards, he worked for the United States Postal Service, and most recently, for Meyer Tools as a machinist. He was most devoted, however, to his goal of traveling and seeing all 50 states, which he finally accomplished after a trip to Hawaii. He was an avid outdoors man, a quick wit, and a much-loved partner, father, brother and son.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Ashley; partner, Beth, and sons, Kyle, Jake, Dakota and Tyler; mother, Connie; brother, Sean; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Bill Short; former spouse, Pamela, his cousins, nieces, nephews, and the rest of his family and friends.
Services will be held private at the family's convenience. To leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019