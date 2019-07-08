Home

POWERED BY

Services
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert R. Scott


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert R. Scott Obituary
Albert R. Scott
October 9, 1971 - July 4, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Albert R. Scott, of Bloomingburg, NY, passed away on July 4th, 2019. He was 47. Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 9, 1971, to parents Connie and the late Alan Scott, Albert spent most of his life in Bloomingburg after the family relocated to the small town in 1980.
He served in the Army Reserves for four years and the Coast Guard for four and a half. Afterwards, he worked for the United States Postal Service, and most recently, for Meyer Tools as a machinist. He was most devoted, however, to his goal of traveling and seeing all 50 states, which he finally accomplished after a trip to Hawaii. He was an avid outdoors man, a quick wit, and a much-loved partner, father, brother and son.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Ashley; partner, Beth, and sons, Kyle, Jake, Dakota and Tyler; mother, Connie; brother, Sean; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Bill Short; former spouse, Pamela, his cousins, nieces, nephews, and the rest of his family and friends.
Services will be held private at the family's convenience. To leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now