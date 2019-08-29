Home

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosedale Cemetery
305 East Linden Ave.
Linden, NJ
Alberta Mae Schmidt


1917 - 2019
Alberta Mae Schmidt Obituary
Alberta Mae Schmidt
April 5, 1917 - August 28, 2019
Modena, NY
Alberta Mae Schmidt, 102 of Modena, NY entered into rest Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Alberta is the daughter of the late Charles and Lily (Parr) Christine, born in Blairstown, New Jersey on April 5, 1917.
Before moving to New York 12 years ago, Alberta originally resided in Hoboken, Linden and Whiting, NJ. Alberta worked as a seamstress, she retired from Jan's Fashion located in New Jersey.
Alberta is survived by her daughter, Bette Schmidt of Modena, NY; sister, Sarah Rutt of Nazareth, PA; grandchild, Meredith (Darryl) Matthews of Wallkill and their children, Zachary and Imagin Matthews; great-grandchildren: Haley, Ainsleigh, Abigail, Harrison and Martin Kuznetzow; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Alberta is predeceased by her husband, Paul Schmidt, grandson, Martin Paul Kuznetzow and her siblings: Charles, George, Hattie and Gladys.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, August 30 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31 at Rosedale Cemetery, 305 East Linden Ave., Linden, NJ. A repast will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 30 at Turtle Creek Golf Course, 219 Plattekill Ardonia Rd., Wallkill, NY.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
