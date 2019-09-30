|
|
Alberta P. Schneider
August 17, 1938 - September 18, 2019
Parksville, NY
Alberta P. Schneider, 81, of Parksville, NY died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Liberty, NY.
The daughter of the late John and Marie Kummer Federico, she was born August 17, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY.
Alberta enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas M. Schneider, Jr. of Parksville, NY and John Schneider and his wife Nicola of Middletown, NY; one daughter, Theresa Panico and her husband Lawrence of Greenwood Lake, NY; two sisters, Helen Merkel and her husband George of Mooresville, NC and Joann Bowers and her husband Walter of Wimauma, FL; eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas M. Schneider, Sr.; and one daughter, Lori Schneider.
Visitation will be Saturday October 5, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2 PM in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY
Funeral services will be Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2 PM in the funeral home. Pastors Richard and Kathie Ienuso will co-officiate.
Memorial contributions in Alberta's name may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019