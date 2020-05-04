Albertina Capella
October 1, 1920 - May 2, 2020
Goshen, NY
Albertina Capella of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was 99.
The daughter of the late Anselmo Capella and Natalina Guzzano Capella, she was born on October 1, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY.
She proudly served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II.
She is survived by her sister, Gladys Varney; niece, Anne Ossentjuk; nephew, Robert Varney; great nephews, Rob Varney, Michael and Cody Ossentjuk; along with many beloved cousins.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Engine and Hose Company, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
October 1, 1920 - May 2, 2020
Goshen, NY
Albertina Capella of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was 99.
The daughter of the late Anselmo Capella and Natalina Guzzano Capella, she was born on October 1, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY.
She proudly served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II.
She is survived by her sister, Gladys Varney; niece, Anne Ossentjuk; nephew, Robert Varney; great nephews, Rob Varney, Michael and Cody Ossentjuk; along with many beloved cousins.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Engine and Hose Company, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.