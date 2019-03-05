|
Alden Dale Shaut
January 27, 2019
Lucama, NC
Mr. Alden Dale Shaut died Sunday, January 27, 2019 at his home in Lucama, NC. He was 87.
Alden was born in Romulus, New York and spent his early life in Grahamsville, NY. He was a 1949 graduate of Liberty High School, in Liberty, NY. After completing his early education, Mr. Shaut attended Milwaukee School of Engineering, in Milwaukee, WI. During those years he was drafted into the United States Army and began attending Officer Training School at Fort Indiantown Gap. After his military service he returned to Milwaukee to complete his degree in engineering. He went to work with IBM in Kingston, New York. After retiring, he made his home in Lucama, NC in 2004.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Barbara Vandiford Shaut; two daughters, one son, three step children, one sister, one brother, many grandchildren and step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hem of His Garment, 724 West Corbett Avenue, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019