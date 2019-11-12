|
|
Aldo C. Baldessari
February 14, 1932 - November 11, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Aldo C. Baldessari of Montgomery, NY passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, in Newburgh. He was 87. The son of the late Ciprain and Emma Fondriest Baldessari, he was born February 14, 1932, in Brooklyn New York.
Aldo was a retired firefighter for the FDNY and served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Holy Name of Mary Church in Montgomery. He had a passion for ballroom dancing.
Survivors include his wife, Nester at home; sons, Aldo V. Baldessari and Allison Hunter of Florida, and Karl R. Baldessari and wife, Michelle of Oregon; daughter, Lizbeth E. Criscenzo and husband, Philip of Salisbury Mills, NY; six grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler, Ian, Kristin, Anthony, Taylor; one great grandchild, Charlotte "Charlie", and one on the way; sister, Mary O'Rourke.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Agnes Cora.
Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Fr. Thomas Colucci will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anastasia in Harriman, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019