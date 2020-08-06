1/1
Alec R. Tannenbaum
Alec R. Tannenbaum
October 13, 1990 - August 4, 2020
New Windsor, NY
My sweet, funny, dedicated son, Alec, has gone to heaven unexpectedly. Alec is the son of Heidi and the late Farrell Tannenbaum. He was born in Goshen, NY on October 13, 1990.
Alex was an NFA graduate. Shortly after school he entered into the military and served as a proud Marine for four years, earning a Purple Heart for his service. Alec was an active volunteer member in good standing at the Vails Gate Fire Department in New Windsor, and an active participant in the Wounded Warrior Project. Among his recent accomplishments, Alec became a full time West Point Firefighter, helping once again to save the lives of others.
Alec leaves behind his mom, Heidi; brothers, Greg and Blake; his girlfriend, Meagan; aunts, Shari and Lois; uncle, Angelo; cousin, Brianna; and his many, many cherished friends over the years. He will never be forgotten.
A graveside service will take place at Noon on Sunday, August 9 at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at Vails Gate Fire Dept., New Windsor, NY. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
