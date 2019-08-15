|
|
Alessandrina Cognitore "Alice"
October 16, 1924 - August 14, 2019
Cornwall, NY - Formerly of Brooklyn, NY
Alice Cognitore of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2019 at her home. She was 94 years old.
The daughter of the late Antonio Ruggiero and Angelina (Paladino) Ruggiero, Alice was born on October 16, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Carmine Cognitore.
Alice was a wonderful wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a retired Seamstress who enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking her favorite recipes like her famous eggplant parm and her Christmas zeppole.
She enjoyed her new life in Cornwall after leaving Brooklyn and she made many new friends there. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Alice is loved and survived by her daughter: Christine Butler (Kevin) of Cornwall, NY; her son: Michael Cognitore (Diane) of Fleishmanns, NY; three grandchildren: Sarah Badanjak (Mark), Christina Koizim (Brian) and Matthew Butler; and four great-grandchildren: Maggie Badanjak, Keira Badanjak, Mila Koizim and Carmine Koizim.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, 361 Sharrott Ave., Staten Island, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019