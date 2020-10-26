Alex D. Hamilton

October 22, 2020

Sylva, NC - Formerly of Goshen, NY

Alex D. Hamilton, 40 of Sylva, NC passed away Thursday morning, October 22, 2020. A native of Goshen, NY, Alex was raised in Brooksville, FL and had been a resident of Western North Carolina for the past 21 years.

Alex loved his family dearly and always put them first, He was best known for his energy and by keeping in touch with everyone he knew. He touched so many lives along the way and will be missed. He enjoyed coaching football, he wanted to give back to all the children he could. He loved music, cooking and was especially good at singing.

Alex is survived by his mother and father; Monica and ValGene Hamilton; the loves of his life; The mother of his children: Leslie Blakley with her kids: Tasia, Alexis and Romello Hamilton; Geniene Garcia with her kids: Dominic, Damon, Alysia, Seany and Noah; girlfriend: Jordan with her kids: Nevaeh, Maleya, Domenik and Maylan; his brothers: Brandon Jerome Powell, ValGene Hamilton Jr., Justin Allan Hamilton; his sisters: Katherine (Hamilton) Wardlaw, Dena Hamilton, Kristy Franks, Kristin Hamilton; his childhood best friend, Damian Navarrete; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and two special aunts: Dawn and April and an uncle: James Samuel Hamilton.

A Celebration of life for Alex will be held 4 p.m., Thursday October 29 at Pop's Butts on the Creek Restaurant, 1584 Soco Rd., Maggie Valley, NC. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 28 at Appalachian Funeral Services in Sylva, NC.

Arrangements under the direction of Paul Seth Murphy of Appalachian Funeral Services.



