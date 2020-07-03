1/1
Alex J. Lysyczyn
Alex J. Lysyczyn
July 16, 1926 - June 27, 2020
Middletown, NY
Alex J. Lysyczyn of Middletown, a retired accountant at the Times-Herald Record in Middletown and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was 93.
The son of the late James and Katherine Lysyczyn, he was born on July 16, 1926 in Bath, NY.
Alex was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Middletown.
Survivors include his children: Steven Lysyczyn, Tommy Lysyczyn (Debbie), Donna Mydosh and David Lysyczyn; his sister, Mary Buffin, and he is also survived by his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday July 6 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. To all those planning to attend, please be aware that Face Coverings and six foot separation will be required at all times inside and outside the building. Current N.Y.S. guidelines limit building capacity and may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your understanding. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
