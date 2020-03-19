|
Alexander "Al" Macur, Jr.
Sept. 15, 1940 - March 17, 2020
Marlboro , NY
Alexander "Al" Macur Jr., 79 of Marlboro NY, passed away on March 17, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Al was born in Yonkers, NY on September 15, 1940 to Alexander Macur and Alice Macur. He was married to the love of his life, Lorraine on December 31, 1963 before being deployed to Germany. Together they had one child, Al. He had a decorated career as Sergeant First Class in the United States Army, serving three tours in the Vietnam War. He earned many military honors including a Purple Heart serving in the 1st Infinitary Unit. He is also a retired member of Sheet Metal Workers United Local #38.
Al also served his community volunteering as a scout leader for both the Cub and Boy Scouts of America. He took great pride in leading and developing his scouts. He was most proud of his son Al's Eagle Scout project of building of a bridge at Winding Hills Park in Montgomery, NY connecting a parking lot with the scout camping area. His other accomplishment was a joint project with the Girl Scouts of America to rebuild the troop camping area at the New Windsor Cantonment which is home to the Purple Heart Museum honoring him and many others.
He loved sports and was an avid Mets and St. Johns basketball fan and never missed games but if he did, he always watched them the next day on replay. We would also hear him yelling loudly at the TV and knew right away he was watching his unfortunate JETS. Most of the last years of his life he spent with his beloved dog Kimmie and treasuring his time as "poppy" to his two grandkids, Alyssa and Carson.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, wife, nephew Billy, sister Dolores Stammler and her husband Karl.
He is survived by his son, Alexander "Al" Frank Macur; daughter-in-law, Melissa Macur; granddaughter, Alyssa; grandson, Carson; brother, Raymond; sisters, Alice and Patricia; along with many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be scheduled for immediate family only, but a memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro, NY.
