Alexander P. Scott
December 18, 1992 - March 16, 2020
Mountainville, NY
Alexander P. Scott, of Mountainville, NY entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2020 at home. He was 27 years old.
The son of Mitchell D. Scott, Sr. and Karen L. (Jonas) Scott, Alex was born on December 18, 1992 in Newburgh, NY.
Alex was a Volunteer Coordinator for the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley in Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.
"Alex was always smiling. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, fiancée, and many pets; playing board games; and making others laugh." He will be in our hearts forever.
In addition to his parents, Alex is survived by his sister: Sarah Scott of Mountainville, NY; his brothers: Stefan Scott and his wife, Kimberly of Cornwall, NY, Mitchell D. Scott, Jr. and his wife, Lauren and his niece, Sylvia of Tillson, NY; his paternal grandparents: Robert and Helen Scott of New Windsor, NY; his aunts and uncles: Linda (Joseph) Corbett, Robert (Mary) Scott, Michael (Fran) Scott, Joseph (Jill) Scott, Mark (Virginia) Scott, Eva (Robert) James, Tina (Michael) Thomas and Laurie (John) Peterson; his fiancée and only love: Kayleigh Suckling; and his dear friend, Kevin Kelly, who was there for the family when it counted. Alex was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: Sidney and MaryAnn Jonas.
Due to the public health concern of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), a celebration of Alex's life will be held at a later date. An announcement will be posted. On behalf of our family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions in Alex's name may be made to the humane society or zoo of your choosing, or to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY 12520.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.
