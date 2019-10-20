|
Alexandra Krawec
January 25, 1940 - October 17, 2019
Mountaindale, NY
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Alexandra Krawec, our loving and devoted, mother, wife, grandmother and friend to many.
She left us peacefully surrounded by family at her Mountaindale residence after a long illness on October 17 , 2019. She was 79.
Born in Lutsk, Volyn province Ukraine on January 25, 1940 to Ananij and Nadia Falatiuk, she arrived into the world during a time of conflict, and despair in Europe during World War II. Surviving the end of the war, and spending time in a displaced persons camp in Germany, she and her family immigrated to the United States in 1951, settling in Brooklyn, New York, where she was active in the Ukrainian youth organizations and sports community.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Eugene J. Krawec; sons, Eugene S. Krawec of Edmonton, Canada, his daughter, Nina of Irvine, California, Victor Krawec, his wife, Romana, their children, Olena and Toma of New Jersey; sister, Luba Eubanks, her husband, Norman of South Carolina; and faithful in-laws, Dr. George and Nadia Kihiczak of New Jersey.
Alexandra lived a full life as a loving mother, grandmother, an amazing cook, who also exhibited a passion for plants, flowers and animals. Most of all, she loved spending quality time with her family and many close family friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Luna Organization Cemetery.
