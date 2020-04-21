|
Alexandra Ruth Rosencrance
May 11, 1926 - April 18, 2020
Matamoras, PA
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Alexandra Ruth Rosencrance, armed with a lifetime of memories and the love of her family, took her final journey home to Heaven to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and her loved ones gone before.
Alexandra was born May 11,1926 in St. Johns, Newfoundland. Known to her friends and family as Ruth, she was proud of her Scottish, English and Canadian heritage but even more proud the day she became a United States Citizen shortly after coming to America at the age of eighteen.
Ruth married Ira W. Rosencrance on August 24, 1946. Together they had six children. They were married for 42 years when Ira passed on July 14, 1988.
Ruth was an animal lover and spent many years with her beloved dachshund, Annie. Annie was less than 5 weeks-old and abandoned as a stray under her car. Ruth nursed her back to health and loved her for over 10 years. Many a day you could find Ruth, Ira and Annie on the front porch of their home sitting in rocking chairs watching the beautiful Delaware river flow by.
Ruth is survived by her six children, Gary Rosencrance (Kathy) Greeley, PA, Donald Rosencrance (Peggy) Mill Rift, PA, Richard Rosencrance (Lorna) Milford, PA, Debra Allen (Gary) Milford, PA, Michael Rosencrance (Darci) Milford, PA, Joseph Rosencrance (Katie) Matamoras, PA; her sister, Shirley Shadler, Mill Rift, PA; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ira; her mother, Violet Anthony Jamieson; her father, Alexander Jamieson; and her beloved granddaughter, Ashley Alexandra Katherine Allen.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to:,The Dr. Ashley Alexandra Katherine Allen Memorial Nursing Scholarship. This scholarship is in memory of her beloved granddaughter and is given every year to a deserving nursing student. Donations can be mailed to: Debra Allen, 222 Christian Hill Road, Milford, PA 18337.
May the Angels guide you safely home, Mom. Your work here on earth is done. We can only imagine the joyous reunion you are having in Heaven. May God Bless you and keep you close until we all meet again.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Mill Rift Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020