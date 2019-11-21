|
Alexis J. Lewis "Lexi"
July 8, 1999 - November 16, 2019
Chester, NY
Alexis J. Lewis of Chester, New York died November 16, 2019, in Hamptonburg, NY as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was 20 years of age.
Lexi was working towards her Bachelor's Degree in nursing and was employed at C & G Country Store.
She had a beautiful heart and soul, and was a beautiful person who filled a room with her smile. Alexis was a generous and loyal friend, daughter, aunt and sister.
Lexi is survived by her mother, Catherine Smith and Brian Nixon; her sisters: Nicole, Gertha, Genese, and Dreana; her brothers: Jaden, Corey, Donald Jr., and Jeffrey; her father, Donald Lewis Sr.; her aunts, Cherie and Stephanie, uncle, James and his wife, Tammy; as well as many other cousins, extended family, and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas & Brendan Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Alexis' family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Astor Services for Children & Families, 390 Crystal Run Rd., Ste 107, Middletown, NY 10940.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019