Alfonso Spoto
1926 - 2020
December 17, 1926 - November 3, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Alfonso Spoto passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was 93 years old.
Son of the late Pietro Spoto and Josephine Parisi, he was born December 17, 1926 in San Biagio, Platani, Sicily. He was part of a big family and was predeceased by all of his siblings.
Alfonso was a hardworking provider for his family. He had a passion for dancing, playing guitar, bocci, and spending time with his family. He especially loved his annual vacations to Cape Coral, Florida with his wife. They spent time with life-long friends, playing cards, and picnicking.
Survivors include his children, Peter Spoto and Anna Barnett, both of New Windsor; grandchildren: Al, Bobby, Petie, and Tony Spoto, and Amanda and Matthew Barnett; great-grandchildren: Samantha, Anthony, Bobby Jr., and Christian Spoto; great-great-grandchild, Bentley; several nieces and nephews and many other wonderful family members and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Robert Spoto and his loving wife, Rosalia Spoto.
Alfonso was a kind man with a big heart. He loved and cherished his family and friends and was loved by so many. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, November 9th, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10th at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
