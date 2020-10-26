Alfred "Pete" Chatfield
September 11, 1929 - October 25, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Alfred "Pete" Chatfield, a lifelong resident of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, passed peacefully in his sleep on October 25, 2020. He was 91.
The son of the late Russell and Louisa Kane Chatfield, he was born on September 11, 1929 in Cornwall, NY.
Pete was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He received a Korean Service Medal and a United Nations Service Medal.
He was a member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club, the N.R.A. and was president of Powers Dance Art Studio. He was a popular Little League baseball coach and in 1972 was the first Cornwall All-star coach to win a district championship. Pete was also a semi-professional baseball player on the Newburgh Jewels, and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He retired from his job as a line type operator for the Poughkeepsie Journal.
Pete's passions were hunting, fishing, sports and the U.S.A. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be deeply missed.
Survivors include sons: Guy and his wife, Donna of Cornwall-on-Hudson; son, John and his wife, Tina of TN; daughter, Pamela Scheck and her husband, Gary of FL; sister, Jean Hach and brother, Charles; grandchildren: Eric, Scott, Russell, Chris, Thomas, Jenna, and Shawna; plus several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Chatfield; his son, Thomas Chatfield; sister, Katherine Skinner and brother, Robert Chatfield.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no visitation. Interment will be in Willow Dell Cemetery.
Donations to honor Pete's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Rd., Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com